China's Bold Future: Xi Jinping's Vision Unveiled Amid Tech Rivalries

China's political leaders convened in Beijing as President Xi Jinping outlined an ambitious strategy for the nation's economic and political trajectory amid escalating tech competition with the United States and global tensions.

During the National People's Congress, a detailed Five-Year Plan was introduced, emphasizing goals in growth, budget allocations, industrial strategies, and defense advancements. Key targets include a GDP growth of 4.5%-5%, an unwavering commitment to technological advancement, and an increased defense budget.

China is resolute in strengthening its military capabilities, enhancing financial system reforms, addressing population challenges, and securing food resources, while also focusing on reducing carbon intensity to meet its long-term environmental targets.