Defection Drama: Congress MLAs in Assam Switch to BJP Ahead of State Polls

Three Congress MLAs in Assam—Kamalakhya De Purakayastha, Sashikanta Das, and Basanta Das—joined the BJP, signifying a new phase in Assam's political landscape. This shift, ahead of the assembly polls, included two more figures aligned with the BJP, marking a setback for Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:48 IST
In a significant political development in Assam, three Congress MLAs—Kamalakhya De Purakayastha, Sashikanta Das, and Basanta Das—defected to the BJP on Thursday, intensifying the political climate before the upcoming assembly elections.

The state BJP welcomed these lawmakers in a ceremony led by state BJP president Dilip Saikia, with Union minister Pabitra Margherita also present, marking a strategic boost for the ruling party.

This shift follows the footsteps of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah's defection to the BJP, pulling the rug further out from under the Congress just ahead of critical state polls.

