Migration Surge: Mexico's Return of 20,000 Nationals

In recent developments, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that the country has taken in about 20,000 individuals since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The returning individuals comprise both Mexican nationals and citizens of various other nations.

Sheinbaum shared this information during her routine press briefing, shedding light on the migration patterns influenced by recent U.S. political decisions. The significant influx highlights the changing dynamics of immigration policies.

The President's disclosure underscores the broader implications of cross-border movements and the immigration system's adaptation to external pressures.

