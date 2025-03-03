Trump's Tariff Tango: Navigating Trade with Canada and Mexico

Amid ongoing discussions regarding border security and the opioid crisis, President Donald Trump is poised to make a key decision on tariffs targeting imports from Canada and Mexico. The tariffs, potentially set at 25%, could disrupt over $900 billion in annual trade, PM's recent actions have amplified economic uncertainties.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted the fluidity of the situation, indicating that although Trump's intentions are firm, final tariff levels remain subject to Monday's negotiations. The discussions focus heavily on efforts by Canada and Mexico to curb the inflow of fentanyl and illegal immigration.

While Trump's trade agenda persists, Mexican officials express preparedness to counter any economic backlash. With high-level meetings held and plans in place, the global market now watches the U.S. response to border control and narcotics crises, as ripples of trade policy potentially reverberate worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)