Left Menu

Global Economic Woes Drag Indian Stock Markets Down

Indian stock markets fell due to global concerns over US economic slowdown and Trump's tariffs. Both benchmark indices opened lower, reflecting widespread selling pressure. Experts highlight US economic indicators as key issues, while European defense spending attracts investments. OPEC's production hike affects oil prices, adding to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST
Global Economic Woes Drag Indian Stock Markets Down
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, with both key indices opening in the red. This downward trend comes in response to escalating global concerns about a slowing US economy and the ramifications of new tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

The Nifty 50 index commenced trading at 22,011.05, marking a decline of 108.25 points, or 0.49 percent, as the BSE Sensex initiated proceedings at 72,817.34, a decrease of 268.60 points, or 0.37 percent. Investor sentiment remains fragile, influenced by surging economic headwinds globally and sector-specific pressures.

Market analysts attribute the negative mood to fears over an economic slowdown in the US, underscored by indicators such as weak retail sales and sluggish manufacturing data. Meanwhile, European stocks are attracting investments due to anticipated defense spending. Amid these dynamics, oil prices have plummeted following OPEC+'s production increase announcement, impacting investor sentiment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025