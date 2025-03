Trump's Tariffs: The New Wave of Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump's implementation of tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports has sent shockwaves through global markets, causing concern over possible retaliation from the United States' North American allies.

The tariffs, effective from midnight, target Canadian and Mexican imports with a 25% levy, while Canadian energy products face a 10% tax. Additionally, tariffs on Chinese imports have been doubled to 20%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans for retaliatory tariffs on US goods, warning it could escalate tensions. Meanwhile, the US administration maintains that their actions are necessary to combat drug trafficking and rectify trade imbalances.

(With inputs from agencies.)