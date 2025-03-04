Left Menu

Trade Tensions Ramp Up: China Slaps Tariffs and Bans on US Firms

China announced new tariffs on US farm products, including chicken, pork, and soy, and blacklisted 10 US firms from business activities in China on security grounds. These firms include Lockheed Martin and other defense companies. Additionally, China added 15 US companies to its export control list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:55 IST
Trade Tensions Ramp Up: China Slaps Tariffs and Bans on US Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In escalating trade tensions, China revealed plans to impose additional tariffs on key US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy, and beef. The Commerce Ministry's announcement comes shortly after the US raised tariffs on Chinese imports, initiating a fresh round of economic tit-for-tats.

Compounding the acrimony, Beijing has added ten US companies to its 'unreliable entities' list. These include major defense organizations, notably three divisions of Lockheed Martin. The move restricts these firms from partaking in Chinese import or export activities, while key executives face bans from entering the country.

The latest measures also witness China's inclusion of fifteen more US companies in its export control list, thereby hindering their access to dual-use technology. Officials cite threats to national security for these decisions as part of broader efforts to protect China's strategic interests against perceived US encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025