India's Regulatory Revamp: Paving the Way for Investment Growth

India's investment climate is at a critical juncture, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Speaking at the Post Budget Webinar 2025, he underscored the need for an adaptive regulatory framework to navigate global economic pressures and enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country.

Nageswaran noted that while India remains a prime destination for investors, it is essential to focus on regulatory clarity and ease of business operations. He emphasized the alignment of regulatory plumbing with broader economic reforms as crucial for attracting sustained investment.

With the global FDI landscape facing challenges due to rising risk aversion, Nageswaran urged for domestic efforts to maintain a constructive investment environment. He pointed out that a strong regulatory framework and the recent increase in FDI limits in the insurance sector to 100 percent will contribute to capital formation, job creation, and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)