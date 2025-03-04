Global Markets Recoil Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, global markets took a significant hit on Tuesday following the United States' imposition of steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. This move has initiated new trade conflicts, causing reverberations across stock and bond markets worldwide.

European stocks slid by 1%, with automotive shares experiencing a notable 3% drop due to their susceptibility to trade duties. Meanwhile, government bond yields also declined, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hitting their lowest since October. The MSCI world equity index also fell 0.2%, reflecting a broader trend of market anxiety.

Heightened tensions were further exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause military aid to Ukraine, adding to market jitters. Furthermore, China's swift retaliatory tariffs on American products are expected to complicate economic dynamics further. As investors brace for more volatility, the focus is on navigating these new market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)