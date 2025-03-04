India Eyes 2026 World Circular Economy Forum as Catalyst for Green Transformation

In a bid to be at the forefront of global sustainability efforts, India has expressed its intent to host the 2026 World Circular Economy Forum, as declared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The minister announced this at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum held in Jaipur, underscoring the significant transformation a circular economy could bring.

Yadav highlighted that the circular economy might initiate one of the most significant business shifts since the Industrial Revolution, promising a potential economic impact of USD 4.5 trillion globally by 2030. India, with its substantial capacity of over 3,500 recycling units, stands poised to collaborate with Asia-Pacific countries to advance this model.

Emphasizing the holistic approach, Yadav urged against viewing the circular economy simply as a business strategy. He stressed its importance as a comprehensive life model, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, which champions environmentally sustainable lifestyles for balanced growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)