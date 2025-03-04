Left Menu

India Eyes 2026 World Circular Economy Forum as Catalyst for Green Transformation

India is keen to host the 2026 World Circular Economy Forum as part of its efforts to promote collaboration with Asia-Pacific countries on the circular economy. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the circular economy's potential to transform business and contribute significantly to sustainable development goals and climate neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:03 IST
India Eyes 2026 World Circular Economy Forum as Catalyst for Green Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to be at the forefront of global sustainability efforts, India has expressed its intent to host the 2026 World Circular Economy Forum, as declared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The minister announced this at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum held in Jaipur, underscoring the significant transformation a circular economy could bring.

Yadav highlighted that the circular economy might initiate one of the most significant business shifts since the Industrial Revolution, promising a potential economic impact of USD 4.5 trillion globally by 2030. India, with its substantial capacity of over 3,500 recycling units, stands poised to collaborate with Asia-Pacific countries to advance this model.

Emphasizing the holistic approach, Yadav urged against viewing the circular economy simply as a business strategy. He stressed its importance as a comprehensive life model, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, which champions environmentally sustainable lifestyles for balanced growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025