Tragic Accident Claims Two Students' Lives Near Aligarh

In a tragic incident near Aligarh, two high school students were killed when a roadways bus struck their motorcycle. The students, identified as Ashish and Amit, were returning home after appearing for their exams.

The accident occurred at around 1 PM in front of the new court building on Aligarh Road, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the bus involved in the incident has been seized by the authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)