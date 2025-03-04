Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Students' Lives Near Aligarh

Two high school students, Ashish and Amit, were killed in a traffic accident near Aligarh when their motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus. The incident occurred as they returned home from their examinations. The authorities have seized the bus and initiated an investigation.

Updated: 04-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:59 IST
In a tragic incident near Aligarh, two high school students were killed when a roadways bus struck their motorcycle. The students, identified as Ashish and Amit, were returning home after appearing for their exams.

The accident occurred at around 1 PM in front of the new court building on Aligarh Road, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the bus involved in the incident has been seized by the authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

