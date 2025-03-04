Left Menu

Airlines Resume Flights to Middle East Amid Ceasefire

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, global airlines such as Aegean, Air Canada, and Air France are resuming flights to the Middle East. Suspensions remain for carriers like Air Algerie and British Airways. The geopolitical climate continues to impact airline schedules and passenger travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:13 IST
Airlines Resume Flights to Middle East Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, several global airlines are reinstating flights to the Middle East. Greek carrier Aegean Airlines will resume its Beirut service on February 25, ending a suspension that began in August 2024. Latvia's airBaltic also plans to resume its flights to Tel Aviv from April.

Meanwhile, Air Canada has scheduled a return to its Canada-Israel route starting June 8. Air France commenced restoring its Paris-Tel Aviv flights late January, and its low-cost offshoot Transavia France resumed services shortly after. US-based Delta Air Lines will offer a nonstop New York-Tel Aviv service starting April 1.

Despite these positive developments, certain airlines continue their suspensions. Air Algerie has put flights to Lebanon on hold indefinitely, and British Airways has suspended Tel Aviv flights through March 2025. The geopolitical landscape continues to cast uncertainty over flight schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

