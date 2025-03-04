Left Menu

SILA, a leading real estate services firm in India, has received a strategic investment from the MS Dhoni family office. The investment will support SILA's rapid growth and broaden its network across India. SILA manages over 200 million square feet of real estate and employs over 25,000 people.

SILA Gains Strategic Investment from MS Dhoni's Family Office
  • India

SILA, a prominent real estate services firm in India, has received a significant investment from the family office of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced the company on Tuesday. However, the exact amount of this financial endorsement remains confidential.

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA has established itself as a dynamic player in facility management and real estate advisory services nationwide. Supported by Norwest Venture Partners, SILA oversees more than 200 million square feet of properties across 125 cities and employs over 25,000 people.

The MS Dhoni family office lauded SILA, stating, "SILA is a dynamic real estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart." With this new investment, SILA aims to accelerate growth, fortify its network, and broaden its reach within India's ever-evolving real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

