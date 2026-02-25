Left Menu

Strengthening Spice Trade: India and EU Unite on Safety and Standards

The All India Spices Exporters Forum and the European Spice Association have signed an MoU to enhance cooperation on food safety and regulatory alignment in the India-EU spice trade. The partnership addresses consumer safety and sustainability, providing a framework for compliance with European market standards and regulations.

Updated: 25-02-2026 10:24 IST

  • India

The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) and the European Spice Association (ESA) have taken a significant step towards enhancing the India-EU spice trade. On Monday, the two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Spice Conference 2026, aimed at boosting cooperation on food safety and sustainability standards.

Under this agreement, both parties commit to guarding consumer health and fostering responsible practices within the supply chain. The declaration strongly denounces any food adulteration and prohibits the use of banned sterilization methods like ethylene oxide for products destined for the EU. It also warns against the misuse of approved processes, such as undeclared irradiation.

The two-year MoU sets the groundwork for information exchange, technical collaboration, and successfully meeting EU regulatory guidelines on hygiene and traceability. As ESA updates AISEF on European market regulations, AISEF will advocate for these standards within its supply chain, reinforcing compliance for Indian-origin products and enhancing market competitiveness amid rising sustainability and safety expectations.





