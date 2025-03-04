Zepto CEO Challenges Zomato's Financial Claims

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha has raised objections against comments made by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, claiming Zepto incurs a quarterly loss of Rs 2,500 crore. Palicha argued that future public financial disclosures will demonstrate the inaccuracy of such statements.

Using LinkedIn as a platform to address these assertions, Palicha stressed his desire to foster a collaborative startup ecosystem focused on producing top-tier products for India. He acknowledged the role of Goyal as a significant figure in the industry but clarified that the financial figures cited were misleading.

Highlighting Zepto's financial progress, Palicha noted that the Mumbai-based company's losses have significantly decreased, with profit margins showing marked improvement from FY23 to FY24. He reiterated respect for Goyal's achievements while dispelling inaccuracies about Zepto's financial state.

