Target Faces Profit Pressure Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Consumer Concerns

On Tuesday, Target lowered its full-year comparable sales forecast, citing tariff uncertainty and wary consumer spending as challenges that may impact first-quarter profits. This comes as the retailer, based in Minneapolis, and retail leader Walmart express similar concerns about their outlook amid persistent inflation and proposed tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Target aims for flat comparable sales through January 2026, contrasting with the 1.86% growth anticipated by analysts. It predicts earnings between $8.80 and $9.80 per share, close to Wall Street's average estimate of $9.31. The forecast excludes potential tariff effects, despite consumer stress manifesting in February sales disruptions, according to a Target spokesperson.

Foot traffic at Target stores decreased by 6.1% between January 27 and February 23, according to Placer.ai data. While the company did not address DEI initiative changes in its outlook, the backlash and customer boycotts reflect broader shopper sentiment. For the holiday quarter, Target's comparable sales rose 1.5%, surpassing the 1.3% target, though earnings dropped 19.3% to $2.41 per share, beating projections. Digital sales growth contributed to increased shipping costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)