Left Menu

Target Faces Profit Pressure Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Consumer Concerns

Target forecasts lower-than-expected full-year comparable sales, emphasizing tariff uncertainty and cautious consumer spending. The retailer anticipates profit pressure in Q1, with weak demand for discretionary products like apparel. Target's forecast does not consider tariff impacts, though consumers are worried about tariffs on their wallets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:11 IST
Target Faces Profit Pressure Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Consumer Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Target lowered its full-year comparable sales forecast, citing tariff uncertainty and wary consumer spending as challenges that may impact first-quarter profits. This comes as the retailer, based in Minneapolis, and retail leader Walmart express similar concerns about their outlook amid persistent inflation and proposed tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Target aims for flat comparable sales through January 2026, contrasting with the 1.86% growth anticipated by analysts. It predicts earnings between $8.80 and $9.80 per share, close to Wall Street's average estimate of $9.31. The forecast excludes potential tariff effects, despite consumer stress manifesting in February sales disruptions, according to a Target spokesperson.

Foot traffic at Target stores decreased by 6.1% between January 27 and February 23, according to Placer.ai data. While the company did not address DEI initiative changes in its outlook, the backlash and customer boycotts reflect broader shopper sentiment. For the holiday quarter, Target's comparable sales rose 1.5%, surpassing the 1.3% target, though earnings dropped 19.3% to $2.41 per share, beating projections. Digital sales growth contributed to increased shipping costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025