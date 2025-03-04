Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Lead Post-Budget Webinar on Employment Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a post-Budget webinar on employment. The government aims to enhance job growth through innovation and collaboration. The webinar will focus on empowering citizens and strengthening the economy, with the goal of realizing a developed India by 2047.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a post-Budget webinar focused on employment initiatives this Wednesday. The government, under Modi's vision, is emphasizing job creation, taking several steps to promote employment avenues, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Scheduled for March 5 at 1:30 PM, the webinar's key themes include "Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation." Modi will address the gathering, aiming to translate transformative Budget announcements into practical outcomes.

The event seeks to foster collaboration among the government, industry, academia, and citizens. Discussions will center on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, all aimed at achieving a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

