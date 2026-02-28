Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Micron Semiconductor's new facility in Sanand, underscoring India's growing presence in the global semiconductor value chain. This strategic move strengthens US-India collaboration in technology and marks a significant step in India's technology leadership journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:14 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment for India's technology sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the nation is rapidly integrating into the global semiconductor value chain. He inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand.

The Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of semiconductors in the current era, describing the move as a decisive step towards India's technology leadership. 'This century is witnessing an AI revolution, and semiconductors form an essential bridge of this transformation,' Modi stated.

The ATMP facility's inauguration reflects strengthened collaboration between the USA and India, with Modi highlighting the Pax Silica initiative at the AI Summit. The facility is set to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the India Semiconductor Mission and Modi's vision of a resilient tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

 India
2
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

 India
3
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
4
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026