India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

In a landmark moment for India's technology sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the nation is rapidly integrating into the global semiconductor value chain. He inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand.

The Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of semiconductors in the current era, describing the move as a decisive step towards India's technology leadership. 'This century is witnessing an AI revolution, and semiconductors form an essential bridge of this transformation,' Modi stated.

The ATMP facility's inauguration reflects strengthened collaboration between the USA and India, with Modi highlighting the Pax Silica initiative at the AI Summit. The facility is set to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the India Semiconductor Mission and Modi's vision of a resilient tech ecosystem.

