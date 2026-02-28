Tourist Dynamics: The Diplomatic Fallout Impacts Indian Tourism

Foreign tourist arrivals to India saw a decline of 9.4% in 2025 as bilateral tensions with Bangladesh led to fewer visa issuances, according to official data. The Ministry of Tourism highlighted a notable drop in the number of Bangladeshi visitors, which fell by a staggering 73.37% compared to the previous year.

The diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh intensified following the ousting of Bangladesh's Awami League regime under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite this setback, foreign tourist arrivals excluding Bangladesh showed a positive growth of 4.25% in 2025.

The tourism trend was driven by increased visits from the United States, the United Kingdom, along with Australia and Canada. Meanwhile, Indian outbound tourism flourished, with destinations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia topping the list, and leisure travel accounting for the majority of these ventures.

