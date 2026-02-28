Left Menu

Tourist Dynamics: The Diplomatic Fallout Impacts Indian Tourism

Foreign tourist arrivals to India fell by 9.4% in 2025, driven by a significant drop in visitors from Bangladesh, amid ongoing bilateral tensions. Despite this, other international markets like the U.S. and U.K. saw growth. Outbound Indian tourism continued to rise, with the UAE as a top destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST
Tourist Dynamics: The Diplomatic Fallout Impacts Indian Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign tourist arrivals to India saw a decline of 9.4% in 2025 as bilateral tensions with Bangladesh led to fewer visa issuances, according to official data. The Ministry of Tourism highlighted a notable drop in the number of Bangladeshi visitors, which fell by a staggering 73.37% compared to the previous year.

The diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh intensified following the ousting of Bangladesh's Awami League regime under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite this setback, foreign tourist arrivals excluding Bangladesh showed a positive growth of 4.25% in 2025.

The tourism trend was driven by increased visits from the United States, the United Kingdom, along with Australia and Canada. Meanwhile, Indian outbound tourism flourished, with destinations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia topping the list, and leisure travel accounting for the majority of these ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026