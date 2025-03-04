The PRIORITY Summit: Bridging Global Investment and Innovation

At the recently held PRIORITY Summit in Miami, hosted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, discussions underscored Saudi Arabia's growing influence in the realms of geopolitics, finance, technology, and sports. The summit drew prominent figures from various sectors, fortifying its position as a leading global investment conference.

One of the key highlights was former U.S. President Donald Trump's attendance. He expressed optimism about resolving ongoing global conflicts by 2025 and lauded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for facilitating U.S.-Russia talks on the Ukraine crisis. Trump encouraged global investors to consider opportunities in the U.S. as well.

The event also called attention to investment prospects within Saudi Arabia, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, AI, sports, and healthcare. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was spotlighted for its extensive asset base and job creation capabilities. These discussions align with Saudi initiatives such as Vision 2030 and underscore a broader narrative of economic and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)