Left Menu

Mobility Solutions Ltd Expands into Advanced Composites

Mobility Solutions Ltd has expanded its Batauli plant in Punjab to enhance its offerings with advanced composites solutions for diverse sectors including railways and aerospace. The upgrade aims to drive innovation and sustainability, with full operational capacity expected by July. MSL supplies to global players like Alstom and Wabtec.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:27 IST
Mobility Solutions Ltd Expands into Advanced Composites
  • Country:
  • India

Mobility Solutions Ltd (MSL) announced on Tuesday an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Batauli, Punjab, which will now offer advanced composites solutions.

The upgraded plant goes beyond traditional glass-reinforced plastic production, expanding into advanced composites for sectors such as railways, automotive, defence, aerospace, and infrastructure.

The move reflects MSL's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic progress, with commercial production initiated in December and the goal of reaching full operational capacity by July. As a supplier of advanced composites, MSL partners with global firms like Alstom and Wabtec.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025