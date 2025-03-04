Mobility Solutions Ltd Expands into Advanced Composites
Mobility Solutions Ltd has expanded its Batauli plant in Punjab to enhance its offerings with advanced composites solutions for diverse sectors including railways and aerospace. The upgrade aims to drive innovation and sustainability, with full operational capacity expected by July. MSL supplies to global players like Alstom and Wabtec.
Mobility Solutions Ltd (MSL) announced on Tuesday an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Batauli, Punjab, which will now offer advanced composites solutions.
The upgraded plant goes beyond traditional glass-reinforced plastic production, expanding into advanced composites for sectors such as railways, automotive, defence, aerospace, and infrastructure.
The move reflects MSL's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic progress, with commercial production initiated in December and the goal of reaching full operational capacity by July. As a supplier of advanced composites, MSL partners with global firms like Alstom and Wabtec.
