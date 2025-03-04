Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Pursuit for All-Weather Connectivity: A Tunnel Proposal

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary announced plans to propose an all-weather tunnel to the Centre for Keran and Jumgund in Kupwara. The current road remains closed during winter, causing hardships for locals. A detailed project report will be submitted for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Pursuit for All-Weather Connectivity: A Tunnel Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has revealed plans to push for the construction of an all-weather tunnel in the border areas of Keran and Jumgund, located in Kupwara district. This proposal will be taken up with the Centre, he stated on Tuesday.

Responding to National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah's inquiry in the assembly, Choudhary mentioned that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be developed and sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for ratification. He noted that Keran is presently linked to the rest of the district through a 46.76 km road managed by the Border Roads Organisation, which faces seasonal closures.

The deputy chief minister highlighted the urgent necessity for the tunnel, as alternative routes are lacking. Currently, winter weather conditions lead to the road's closure, prompting difficulties such as relocating pregnant women to safer areas before the snowfall begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025