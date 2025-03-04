Jammu and Kashmir's Pursuit for All-Weather Connectivity: A Tunnel Proposal
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has revealed plans to push for the construction of an all-weather tunnel in the border areas of Keran and Jumgund, located in Kupwara district. This proposal will be taken up with the Centre, he stated on Tuesday.
Responding to National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah's inquiry in the assembly, Choudhary mentioned that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be developed and sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for ratification. He noted that Keran is presently linked to the rest of the district through a 46.76 km road managed by the Border Roads Organisation, which faces seasonal closures.
The deputy chief minister highlighted the urgent necessity for the tunnel, as alternative routes are lacking. Currently, winter weather conditions lead to the road's closure, prompting difficulties such as relocating pregnant women to safer areas before the snowfall begins.
