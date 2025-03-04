Trade Tensions Trigger Wall Street Tumble
Wall Street is poised for further declines amid fears of an escalating trade war due to President Trump's tariffs, affecting major indices and exacerbating market volatility. The tariffs, particularly against Mexico, Canada, and China, are expected to hinder economic growth and corporate profits, leading to wider investor concern.
Wall Street seems set to extend its recent declines as investors shun riskier assets owing to fears of a worsening global trade conflict triggered by President Donald Trump's tariffs. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all down in early trading hours, reflecting this cautious mood.
The S&P 500 suffered its largest single-day decline since mid-December, while the Nasdaq dropped about 9% from its peak. The ongoing trade standoff threatens to disrupt approximately $2.2 trillion in annual trade, as China and Canada retaliate with their own tariff measures.
Industries heavily reliant on international supply chains, including Ford and General Motors, saw their shares dip in premarket trading. Major technology firms also faced losses. Analysts remain cautious as tariffs are anticipated to exacerbate inflation and strike corporate earnings, further intensifying investor anxiety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
