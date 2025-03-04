Adani Wilmar Expands Portfolio with GD Foods Acquisition

Adani Wilmar Ltd announced its acquisition of GD Foods Manufacturing, known for the Tops brand, signaling a major expansion of its product portfolio. The deal involves an initial 80% share acquisition, with the remainder to follow over three years.

The acquisition, noted in a regulatory filing, offers Adani Wilmar strategic advantages by adding a diverse array of value-added food products to its offerings. In FY24, GD Foods reported a revenue of Rs 386 crore, marking a growth trajectory with a 15% CAGR over three years.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar, stressed the importance of fulfilling the evolving needs of Indian households, as this acquisition enhances their product range with eight new categories, reinforcing their presence in the fast-moving consumer goods market.

