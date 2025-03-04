Adani Wilmar Expands Portfolio with GD Foods Acquisition
Adani Wilmar Ltd has announced the acquisition of GD Foods Manufacturing, which markets products under the Tops brand. The deal is structured in multiple tranches, initially acquiring 80% of shares. This acquisition will broaden Adani Wilmar's food products portfolio, aligning with its goal to provide high-quality, affordable kitchen essentials.
Adani Wilmar Ltd announced its acquisition of GD Foods Manufacturing, known for the Tops brand, signaling a major expansion of its product portfolio. The deal involves an initial 80% share acquisition, with the remainder to follow over three years.
The acquisition, noted in a regulatory filing, offers Adani Wilmar strategic advantages by adding a diverse array of value-added food products to its offerings. In FY24, GD Foods reported a revenue of Rs 386 crore, marking a growth trajectory with a 15% CAGR over three years.
Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar, stressed the importance of fulfilling the evolving needs of Indian households, as this acquisition enhances their product range with eight new categories, reinforcing their presence in the fast-moving consumer goods market.
