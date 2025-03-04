Left Menu

Kerala's Stand Against Deep-Sea Mining Sparks Controversy

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to halt deep-sea mineral mining off its coast, citing economic and environmental concerns. The move has sparked protests and debates, pitting the ruling front against the opposition. The central government’s actions pose threats to local ecosystems and fishermen's livelihoods.

Kerala's Stand Against Deep-Sea Mining Sparks Controversy
In a move that has heightened tensions between state and central authorities, the Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the rollback of the central government's decision to permit deep-sea mineral mining off the state's coast.

The Assembly's resolution, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights the potentially adverse effects such activities could have on local economies and marine biodiversity. The passage of the resolution saw the UDF opposition protesting over procedural grievances, specifically the stifling of their leader's speech.

Kerala's protest against deep-sea mining reflects broader concerns about environmental integrity and economic stability, as adherents argue that licensing private companies for such activities could compromise national security interests. The legislative action follows a statewide demonstration led by fishermen, further underscoring the contentious nature of the proposed mining activities.

