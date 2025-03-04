Left Menu

Kerala's Investment Leap: A New Dawn Beckons

The Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi showcased Kerala as a premier investment hub, achieving proposals worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted collaboration with industry partners as vital to the summit's success. Future strategies focus on converting interest into actionable projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:54 IST
Kerala's Investment Leap: A New Dawn Beckons
  • Country:
  • India

The Invest Kerala Global Summit, hosted in Kochi, has painted a promising picture for Kerala as a major investment destination, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event drew interest with investment proposals surpassing Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Speaking on the impactful summit, Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the crucial partnership between the government and industry stakeholders that contributed to this remarkable initiative. He emphasized the need to maintain this collaboration to propel the state's economic growth further.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve also noted an increase in investment proposals since the summit concluded, with plans for a minister-level meeting to strategize on actualizing these investments. Cooperation from industry bodies like CII and FICCI remains essential for sustained momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025