Kerala's Investment Leap: A New Dawn Beckons

The Invest Kerala Global Summit, hosted in Kochi, has painted a promising picture for Kerala as a major investment destination, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event drew interest with investment proposals surpassing Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Speaking on the impactful summit, Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the crucial partnership between the government and industry stakeholders that contributed to this remarkable initiative. He emphasized the need to maintain this collaboration to propel the state's economic growth further.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve also noted an increase in investment proposals since the summit concluded, with plans for a minister-level meeting to strategize on actualizing these investments. Cooperation from industry bodies like CII and FICCI remains essential for sustained momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)