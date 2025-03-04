Europe's Defence Stocks Surge Amid Military Spending Boom

European leaders' recent decision to bolster military budgets has sent defense stocks soaring, capturing the attention of investors globally. Companies like BAE Systems and Rheinmetall saw significant gains as governments ramped up spending in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite these gains, investors are weighing the long-term prospects and sustainability of increased defense spending. Some investment firms express caution, especially considering potential geopolitical resolutions and reforms in fiscal policies that could influence such spending.

Analysts suggest that while the current momentum in the defense sector is promising, the future will largely depend on how much European governments are willing to commit in terms of GDP percentage for defense, impacting growth projections and valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)