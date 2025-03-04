Left Menu

Trade Tensions Shake Wall Street as Nasdaq Nears Correction

Wall Street's main indexes dropped as the Nasdaq headed towards a correction amid growing trade tensions. Investors feared the U.S. economy might suffer due to escalating tariffs, impacting key sectors. Major banks and businesses across industries saw declines, while safe-haven assets like gold gained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:43 IST
Trade Tensions Shake Wall Street as Nasdaq Nears Correction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday, with primary indexes facing declines as the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite approached a correction status, attributed to investors' concerns about the potential economic fallout from escalating trade conflicts.

The Nasdaq Composite index continued its downward trajectory, signaling a correction as it recorded a 10% drop from its December peak. Financials were among the hardest hit, leading to a 3.6% decline in the S&P 500 sectoral performance.

Major U.S. banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co, saw significant drops in their shares, exacerbating overall market volatility. Investor concerns were fueled by the implementation of U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, prompting retaliatory measures that threaten to disrupt substantial international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025