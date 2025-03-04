Tariff Turmoil: European Shares Plunge Amid Global Sell-Off
European shares fell sharply as U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China sparked a global sell-off, with investors fearing a similar impact on Europe. The STOXX 600 index dropped significantly, led by declines in automakers affected by supply chain challenges and potential increased consumer prices.
European shares took a steep dive on Tuesday, as U.S. tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China triggered a global sell-off, raising concerns over potential tariffs on Europe.
The STOXX 600 index plunged 2.1%, marking its worst performance since August 2024, with all regional markets closing lower. The German DAX suffered a 3.5% drop from record highs seen on Monday.
Automakers bore the brunt of the declines, as hopes for negotiation delays were dashed. With Trump considering a 25% duty on European imports, apprehensions grew over Europe's vulnerability. Financial services and energy stocks also faltered amidst falling oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Markets See-Saw Amid Defence Rally and Bond Pressure
European Markets Recover Amid Bank and Healthcare Gains, Tech Falls
European Markets Surge on U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal and Robust Earnings
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation
EU Relaxes Emission Targets: Relief or RISK for Automakers?