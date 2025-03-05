Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles: Trade Tensions Trigger Economic Jitters

Wall Street saw a significant downturn as tech indexes, particularly the Nasdaq, confirmed a correction. This decline was spurred by President Trump's new tariffs on key trade partners, prompting retaliatory moves. Analysts express concern over economic growth impacts, especially within the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:29 IST
Wall Street Wobbles: Trade Tensions Trigger Economic Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes tumbled, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq on the cusp of confirming a correction amidst escalating trade tensions. The catalyst was U.S. President Donald Trump's introduction of new tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, intensifying economic uncertainty.

The tariffs include a steep 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada and doubled duties on Chinese goods, which took effect today. In response, China and Canada implemented retaliatory measures, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised similar actions.

Concerns are mounting among analysts about the potential slowdown in economic growth. Ben McMillan of IDX Insights highlighted existing high equity valuations and noted the added pressure from trade rhetoric, while Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments pointed out specific risks to the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025