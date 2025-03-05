Trade Tensions Shake Markets: Tariffs Spur Economic Slowdown Concerns

Tensions in international trade escalated on Tuesday, leading to a downward trend in major U.S. markets. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both suffered losses following the implementation of new tariffs by President Trump targeting Canada, Mexico, and China.

The newly imposed 25% tariffs severely impacted sectors with global supply chains, particularly affecting companies like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, pulling down the banks index. According to Ben McMillan, the economic environment already presented concerns, and the new tariffs have only increased uncertainty.

Automotive giants Ford and General Motors saw stock declines due to their extensive North American supply networks. Wall Street remained on edge as retail leaders exhibited varied performances, with Target forecasting below expectations and Walgreens showing positive signs amid acquisition rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)