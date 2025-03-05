Left Menu

Global Markets Stagger Under Tariff Turbulence

The global market is facing renewed fears as weak U.S. economic data and trade tensions with Mexico, Canada, and China diminish consumer confidence and business activity. Although a recession isn't anticipated, U.S. growth concerns are intensified by new tariffs, affecting oil prices, stocks, and treasury yields.

Updated: 05-03-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:36 IST
Global growth concerns have once again captured the attention of financial markets due to weakening U.S. economic data and escalating trade tensions affecting consumer confidence and business activity.

Despite economists not predicting a recession, U.S. growth concerns are being intensified by President Donald Trump's recent 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, leading to a notable shift in market sentiment.

Oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields have hit their lowest since October, as concern rises over potential economic slowdowns and rate cuts, further exacerbated by the ongoing trade conflicts with China and Europe.

