Global Markets Stagger Under Tariff Turbulence

Global growth concerns have once again captured the attention of financial markets due to weakening U.S. economic data and escalating trade tensions affecting consumer confidence and business activity.

Despite economists not predicting a recession, U.S. growth concerns are being intensified by President Donald Trump's recent 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, leading to a notable shift in market sentiment.

Oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields have hit their lowest since October, as concern rises over potential economic slowdowns and rate cuts, further exacerbated by the ongoing trade conflicts with China and Europe.

