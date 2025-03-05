UK Shares Rebound: Investor Optimism Amid Tariff Woes and Government Talks

UK shares regained their footing on Wednesday, reversing losses from the previous session as investors searched for relief from new U.S. tariffs. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.5% at 1050 GMT, while the FTSE 250 climbed 1.3% after enduring its worst session in seven months on Tuesday. The small-cap index saw a 1% increase.

The blue-chip index's decline from record highs on Tuesday followed U.S. President Donald Trump's newly enacted tariffs on key trading partners. However, remarks by the U.S. Commerce Secretary regarding potential exemptions for Mexico and Canada buoyed hopes for ongoing negotiation efforts. In addition, Trump's assertion that Ukraine is ready to end the war with Russia further boosted market sentiment, despite recent tensions with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The precious metal mining sector surged 3.6%, becoming the top-performing sector. Financial shares also fueled the FTSE 100, with the banking sector rising 2.2% after a 3% decline on Tuesday. UK bond yields increased in response to a selloff in longer-dated German bonds, occurring after German political parties discussing government formation agreed to revise borrowing regulations and escalate defense spending. Meanwhile, economically sensitive sectors, including defense, construction, materials, and travel, experienced gains. Among individual stocks, Games Workshop saw a 5.6% rise after projecting 2025 profits above expectations, while Flutter shares climbed 3.2% on an expected 34% increase in annual profit.

