IRFC Expands Horizons with Navratna Status: Steering Indian Railway's Financial Future

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has ascended to Navratna status, a significant achievement that broadens its scope beyond financing Indian Railways to potentially include other organizations within the railway ecosystem.

In a media interaction, IRFC CMD and CEO Manoj Kumar Dubey underlined the competitive edge granted by this elevation, which allows the company to bid for railway-linked ventures with the advantage of low-cost loans. The IRFC, known for maintaining zero non-performing assets, continues to be a secure choice for governmental bonds.

Recently, IRFC secured funding for essential projects like 20 BOBR rakes for NTPC and was the preferred low bidder for significant loans to Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Going forward, IRFC is enthusiastic about funding various railway undertakings, highlighting its critical role in the expanding railway logistics sector.

