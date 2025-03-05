Left Menu

IRFC Expands Horizons with Navratna Status: Steering Indian Railway's Financial Future

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) celebrates its new Navratna status, granting it expanded capabilities to finance various railway-related projects beyond the Indian Railways, enabling enormous growth potential within the railway ecosystem. With competitive advantages like zero NPA and low funding margins, IRFC aims for ambitious future ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:08 IST
IRFC Expands Horizons with Navratna Status: Steering Indian Railway's Financial Future
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has ascended to Navratna status, a significant achievement that broadens its scope beyond financing Indian Railways to potentially include other organizations within the railway ecosystem.

In a media interaction, IRFC CMD and CEO Manoj Kumar Dubey underlined the competitive edge granted by this elevation, which allows the company to bid for railway-linked ventures with the advantage of low-cost loans. The IRFC, known for maintaining zero non-performing assets, continues to be a secure choice for governmental bonds.

Recently, IRFC secured funding for essential projects like 20 BOBR rakes for NTPC and was the preferred low bidder for significant loans to Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Going forward, IRFC is enthusiastic about funding various railway undertakings, highlighting its critical role in the expanding railway logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025