Avas Living: The Epitome of Luxury and Wellness in Alibaug Real Estate

A top executive purchases a Rs. 25.5 Cr villa in Alibaug's Avas Living, an elite community favored by notable personalities. The acquisition highlights Alibaug's rising appeal as a luxury real estate hub, driven by improved infrastructure and Avas Living's emphasis on luxury, wellness, and exclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:16 IST
Avas Living Villa in Alibaug. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic acquisition that underscores the allure of Alibaug, a top executive from one of India's premier financial organizations has invested in a Rs. 25.5 crore luxury villa within the coveted Avas Living wellness community. The transaction marks yet another high-profile entrance into the tranquil enclave, known for attracting the country's elite.

The coastal haven of Alibaug, historically a popular retreat for industrial magnates, has recently become even more accessible thanks to infrastructural developments such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Rewas-Karanja Bridge. These advancements significantly reduce travel time from Mumbai, boosting Alibaug's profile as a burgeoning destination for luxury real estate investments.

Avas Living, spearheaded by Aditya Kilachand, has set a new standard within this market. It provides turn-key villas that integrate luxury with mindful living, cutting-edge wellness technology, and sophisticated design. Avas Living offers residents access to an elite wellness center and will soon include the Avas Racquet Club, further confirming Alibaug's reputation as a hub for ultra-premium lifestyle offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

