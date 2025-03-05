Avas Living: The Epitome of Luxury and Wellness in Alibaug Real Estate
A top executive purchases a Rs. 25.5 Cr villa in Alibaug's Avas Living, an elite community favored by notable personalities. The acquisition highlights Alibaug's rising appeal as a luxury real estate hub, driven by improved infrastructure and Avas Living's emphasis on luxury, wellness, and exclusivity.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic acquisition that underscores the allure of Alibaug, a top executive from one of India's premier financial organizations has invested in a Rs. 25.5 crore luxury villa within the coveted Avas Living wellness community. The transaction marks yet another high-profile entrance into the tranquil enclave, known for attracting the country's elite.
The coastal haven of Alibaug, historically a popular retreat for industrial magnates, has recently become even more accessible thanks to infrastructural developments such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Rewas-Karanja Bridge. These advancements significantly reduce travel time from Mumbai, boosting Alibaug's profile as a burgeoning destination for luxury real estate investments.
Avas Living, spearheaded by Aditya Kilachand, has set a new standard within this market. It provides turn-key villas that integrate luxury with mindful living, cutting-edge wellness technology, and sophisticated design. Avas Living offers residents access to an elite wellness center and will soon include the Avas Racquet Club, further confirming Alibaug's reputation as a hub for ultra-premium lifestyle offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)