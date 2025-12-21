Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the newly inaugurated 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. The memorial, featuring facilities like an auditorium and a cycle track, commemorates 860 martyrs of the six-year anti-foreigners movement, highlighting different facets of Assam’s history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. The anti-foreigners movement culminated in 1985 after six years, aiming to rid the state of illegal migrants.

During his visit, Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, toured the martyrs' gallery, where busts of those who died during the agitation are displayed. The memorial, inaugurated earlier this month, is a symbol of their sacrifice.

The Prime Minister also garlanded the statue of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the movement. Built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the site includes amenities such as water bodies, an auditorium, and a sound and light show narrating the history of the Assam Agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

