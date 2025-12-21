Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Poppy Cultivation in Manipur: Over 600 Acres Destroyed

Security forces destroyed more than 600 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts. Extensive operations occurred in specific areas leading to the destruction. Three FIRs were lodged as part of the initiative, while a drug peddler was arrested with 212 gm of brown sugar elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:48 IST
Security forces conducted a major operation in Manipur, leading to the destruction of over 600 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the hill districts of Ukhrul and Kangpokpi. This aggressive crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

During a series of operations between December 16 and 20, approximately 559 acres of poppy plantations were eradicated in various locations across Ukhrul district, including areas like Yaolen and Lamlai Chingphei. A separate operation in Kangpokpi district resulted in the destruction of 42 acres of poppy at L Simol and surrounding areas.

Law enforcement has registered three FIRs as part of this anti-poppy drive. Meanwhile, separate efforts in Tengnoupal district led to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler found in possession of 212 gm of brown sugar during routine vehicle checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

