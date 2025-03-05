Stellantis Launches Eurorepar Car Service in India: A Drive Towards Expanded Automotive Solutions

Stellantis N V, a global leader in the automotive industry, has marked its entry into India's automotive aftermarket by launching its Eurorepar Car Service (ERCS) with the opening of 'Moto-R,' its inaugural multi-brand workshop.

The company intends to establish a network of more than 100 service centers throughout the country over the next two years, enhancing vehicle maintenance accessibility and quality for Indian car owners.

Stellantis India is focusing on providing global-standard servicing solutions, with offerings such as maintenance, diagnostics, genuine parts, and more, aiming to set a new benchmark in the Indian car service industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)