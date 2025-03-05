Left Menu

Stellantis Launches Eurorepar Car Service in India: A Drive Towards Expanded Automotive Solutions

Stellantis N V has introduced its Eurorepar Car Service in India, launching its first workshop, 'Moto-R'. The initiative aims to open over 100 centers across India within two years, focusing on affordable, high-quality services with genuine parts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:01 IST
Stellantis Launches Eurorepar Car Service in India: A Drive Towards Expanded Automotive Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stellantis N V, a global leader in the automotive industry, has marked its entry into India's automotive aftermarket by launching its Eurorepar Car Service (ERCS) with the opening of 'Moto-R,' its inaugural multi-brand workshop.

The company intends to establish a network of more than 100 service centers throughout the country over the next two years, enhancing vehicle maintenance accessibility and quality for Indian car owners.

Stellantis India is focusing on providing global-standard servicing solutions, with offerings such as maintenance, diagnostics, genuine parts, and more, aiming to set a new benchmark in the Indian car service industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025