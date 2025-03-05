Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Japanese Business Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a Japanese business delegation to discuss deepening economic collaboration between India and Japan. Modi expressed his encouragement towards their expansion plans and commitment to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, highlighting their special strategic partnership.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with a Japanese business delegation, emphasizing his anticipation for enhanced economic collaboration between India and its strategic global ally, Japan.
Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the delegation's proposed expansion in India, underscoring their commitment to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.
Following discussions with the delegation led by Mr. Tatsuo Yasunaga, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of deepened ties with Japan, reaffirming their crucial strategic partnership.
