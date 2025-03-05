Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Japanese Business Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a Japanese business delegation to discuss deepening economic collaboration between India and Japan. Modi expressed his encouragement towards their expansion plans and commitment to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, highlighting their special strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Japanese Business Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with a Japanese business delegation, emphasizing his anticipation for enhanced economic collaboration between India and its strategic global ally, Japan.

Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the delegation's proposed expansion in India, underscoring their commitment to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

Following discussions with the delegation led by Mr. Tatsuo Yasunaga, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of deepened ties with Japan, reaffirming their crucial strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025