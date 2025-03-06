Canada says Rubio to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting next week
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-03-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 02:38 IST
- Country:
- Canada
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada next week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told a Toronto business audience on Wednesday.
The ministers are due to meet in the province of Quebec from March 12-14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Quebec
- Toronto
- Group of
- State
- U.S.
- Melanie Joly
- Canada
- Marco Rubio
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk: The Unchecked Revolution in U.S. Civil Service
Fresh Faces on the Pitch: U.S. Women's Soccer Team Enters New Era
Diplomatic Shift: Trump Reshapes U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Rise in Hate Crimes: A Grim Reality in the U.S.
Panama's Role in U.S. Deportation Process Raises Concerns