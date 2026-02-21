Interstate Drug Bust: Major Smack Syndicate Cracked in Delhi-NCR

In a significant operation, law enforcement agencies dismantled an interstate drug syndicate supplying adulterated heroin in the Delhi-NCR region, resulting in the arrest of five suspects, police disclosed on Saturday.

Central to the narcotics network was Ameen Khan, a 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, who was apprehended on February 12 while attempting to deliver a consignment near the Noida Link Road in east Delhi.

The operation also led to the capture of Khan's suppliers and local associates, revealing a well-structured network peddling smack. Authorities have intensified efforts to identify additional players in this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)