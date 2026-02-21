Interstate Drug Bust: Major Smack Syndicate Cracked in Delhi-NCR
Police arrested five individuals involved in an interstate drug syndicate operating in the Delhi-NCR area. The suspects include key accused Ameen Khan, who revealed connections to suppliers in Uttar Pradesh. Narcotics worth Rs 60 lakh were recovered, and further investigations aim to dismantle the full supply chain.
In a significant operation, law enforcement agencies dismantled an interstate drug syndicate supplying adulterated heroin in the Delhi-NCR region, resulting in the arrest of five suspects, police disclosed on Saturday.
Central to the narcotics network was Ameen Khan, a 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, who was apprehended on February 12 while attempting to deliver a consignment near the Noida Link Road in east Delhi.
The operation also led to the capture of Khan's suppliers and local associates, revealing a well-structured network peddling smack. Authorities have intensified efforts to identify additional players in this illicit trade.
