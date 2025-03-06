PW's CA Wallah Secures 13 out of 50 All India Ranks in CA Intermediate January 2025 Results

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 6: Education company, Physics Wallah's CA vertical (CA Wallah) has secured 13 out of the 50 All India Ranks (AIRs) in the CA Intermediate January 2025 Results. Among them, seven students had prepared with CA Wallah for their CA foundation level and were batch toppers from the December 2023 attempt. The team has supported them over the past year, in their transition to the CA Intermediate level. Majority of these rankers were a part of CA Wallah's "Udesh Regular" batches. Additionally, CA Wallah has also produced results in the CA Foundation January 2025 results with three students scoring 350+ marks, with the highest being 358.

PW's CA Wallah, launched in October 2022, has consistently produced impressive ranks and results across various levels of CA exams, over the past two years, including an AIR-1 in the CA Intermediate May 2024 examination, achieved through online learning Building on this success and now in its third year, PW has introduced CA Final preparation courses, led by experienced faculties, to provide students with end-to-end support and guide them throughout their CA journey. Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), shared his thoughts on the results, stating, "Hearty congratulations to all students. We have always tried to provide structured mentorship that goes beyond exam preparation, by helping the students to equip with the right foundation in their long-term journey. Success in professional courses is not just about cracking exams but building a strong conceptual base and receiving guidance at every stage. We will continue to stay dedicated to help empower more aspirants in their academic journey."

About Physics Wallah (PW) PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

