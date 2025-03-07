Trump exemption on 25% tariffs is not retroactive, White house says

President Donald Trump's suspension of 25% tariffs on most goods from Canada and Mexico announced on Thursday is not retroactive, a White House official confirmed.

Some automaker officials told Reuters tariffs paid on any vehicles or parts shipped from Tuesday through Thursday from Mexico or Canada into the United States will not be refunded.

Trump's order suspending the duties takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

