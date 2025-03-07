Kollam Corpn fines CPI(M) for installing flex boards, flags; orders their removal

Ahead of the ongoing CPI(M) state conference here, the Kollam Corporation had issued a notice to the party to remove several flex boards and flags installed in connection with the event and also imposed a fine along with it, an official source said on Friday.

A Kollam corporation official said that a fine is always imposed when issuing a notice to remove such installations.

''Further steps in connection with the notice are underway,'' the official said.

The notice was issued earlier this week, the official said, but did not give details of the fine imposed or the exact number of flags and flex boards the CPI(M) has been asked to remove.

Reportedly, the CPI(M) has been asked to remove around 20 flex boards and over 2,000 party flags and a fine of over Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on it.

The four-day CPI(M) state conference began on Thursday and will end on March 9.

It is the last state conference of the party in the country ahead of the CPI(M)'s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A total of 530 people are attending the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state, according to party sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)