Left Menu

Kollam Corpn fines CPI(M) for installing flex boards, flags; orders their removal

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:33 IST
Kollam Corpn fines CPI(M) for installing flex boards, flags; orders their removal
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the ongoing CPI(M) state conference here, the Kollam Corporation had issued a notice to the party to remove several flex boards and flags installed in connection with the event and also imposed a fine along with it, an official source said on Friday.

A Kollam corporation official said that a fine is always imposed when issuing a notice to remove such installations.

''Further steps in connection with the notice are underway,'' the official said.

The notice was issued earlier this week, the official said, but did not give details of the fine imposed or the exact number of flags and flex boards the CPI(M) has been asked to remove.

Reportedly, the CPI(M) has been asked to remove around 20 flex boards and over 2,000 party flags and a fine of over Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on it.

The four-day CPI(M) state conference began on Thursday and will end on March 9.

It is the last state conference of the party in the country ahead of the CPI(M)'s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A total of 530 people are attending the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state, according to party sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025