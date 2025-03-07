IFC and QNB Leasing Partner to Boost Sustainable Energy and Blue Finance for Turkish SMEs

In a strategic move to enhance access to energy transition finance, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $100 million investment in QNB Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (QNB Leasing), a subsidiary of QNB Türkiye. This five-year loan aims to accelerate sustainable energy financing and introduce pioneering blue finance initiatives, strengthening resilience in Türkiye’s leasing sector and advancing the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

With small and medium enterprises (SMEs) making up 99 percent of businesses in Türkiye, many face challenges in securing long-term capital for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. This investment will enable QNB Leasing to provide tailored financial solutions, helping these businesses upgrade capital equipment, reduce energy costs, and improve overall efficiency.

A key feature of the loan agreement is the allocation of at least 10 percent of proceeds to blue finance initiatives, which focus on sustainable water resource management and productivity growth. This commitment underscores both organizations’ dedication to fostering innovation and environmental stewardship while driving economic development.

“At QNB Leasing, we believe that sustainable finance is a responsibility, not just an option,” said Osman Tas, General Manager of QNB Leasing. “Partnering with IFC represents a milestone in our mission to drive Türkiye’s economic growth through smart, sustainable investments. By empowering SMEs, we contribute to job creation, economic resilience, and a greener future. We are excited to expand our joint efforts with IFC in the years to come.”

IFC’s support for QNB Leasing aligns with its broader commitment to mobilizing private capital and developing innovative financial solutions that address environmental and economic challenges.

“IFC is dedicated to helping Türkiye transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy by unlocking new opportunities for small businesses,” said Momina Aijazuddin, IFC Regional Industry Head, Financial Institutions Group for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. “Through our partnership with QNB Leasing, we aim to address critical environmental issues and inspire the leasing sector to adopt sustainable financing strategies.”

This investment further strengthens IFC’s longstanding support for Türkiye’s leasing industry, which plays a crucial role in offering SMEs alternative financing solutions beyond traditional bank loans. By reducing barriers such as collateral requirements and limited credit histories, leasing companies like QNB Leasing provide small businesses with essential financial resources to scale and succeed.

Türkiye remains a key market for IFC, ranking as its third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of approximately $5.4 billion as of February 2025. This latest investment reinforces IFC’s dedication to fostering economic growth, financial inclusion, and environmental sustainability in the region.