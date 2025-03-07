Nationwide Airport Strike Puts Germany's Air Travel on Standstill

Germany's air travel is set to face a major disruption as nearly all the country's airports will be affected by a 24-hour strike planned for Monday. The strike was called by trade union Verdi, representing public sector and ground handling employees, escalating ongoing wage negotiation tensions.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significant travel disruptions, including potential flight cancellations. Germany's busiest airports, Frankfurt and Munich, are expected to halt operations, affecting over 150,000 passengers intending to travel on the scheduled 2,000 flights.

The union is demanding an 8% wage increase or a raise of at least 350 euros per month, along with improved bonuses and time off. The call for a strike follows a failed second round of collective bargaining last month, with employers dismissing the demands as financially untenable.

