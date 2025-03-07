Left Menu

Nationwide Airport Strike Puts Germany's Air Travel on Standstill

Germany faces a significant air travel disruption as a 24-hour strike impacts nearly all its airports. The strike follows unsuccessful negotiations between union Verdi and employers, with the union demanding substantial wage increases. Passengers are advised to expect flight cancellations across major airports including Frankfurt and Munich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:29 IST
Nationwide Airport Strike Puts Germany's Air Travel on Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's air travel is set to face a major disruption as nearly all the country's airports will be affected by a 24-hour strike planned for Monday. The strike was called by trade union Verdi, representing public sector and ground handling employees, escalating ongoing wage negotiation tensions.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significant travel disruptions, including potential flight cancellations. Germany's busiest airports, Frankfurt and Munich, are expected to halt operations, affecting over 150,000 passengers intending to travel on the scheduled 2,000 flights.

The union is demanding an 8% wage increase or a raise of at least 350 euros per month, along with improved bonuses and time off. The call for a strike follows a failed second round of collective bargaining last month, with employers dismissing the demands as financially untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025