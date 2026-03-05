UK Tightens Entry for St. Lucians Amid Rising Asylum Claims

The United Kingdom has implemented a new visa requirement for travelers from St. Lucia starting Thursday, in response to a significant increase in asylum claims from the Caribbean island. The decision reflects ongoing concerns about immigration, a hot-button issue in British politics.

The government of St. Lucia, a Commonwealth member and former British colony with a population of about 180,000, expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with British authorities to explore ways of sustaining robust travel arrangements between the two nations.

The move comes amidst broader restrictions announced by Britain, including blocking study visas for certain countries and halting work visas for Afghans, signaling the UK's tighter immigration stance under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

