Left Menu

UK Tightens Entry for St. Lucians Amid Rising Asylum Claims

The UK has imposed visa requirements on St. Lucians, citing an increase in asylum claims from the Caribbean nation. The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to tighten immigration policies as it faces pressure from the Reform UK party. St. Lucia is engaging with the UK to maintain strong mobility arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:39 IST
UK Tightens Entry for St. Lucians Amid Rising Asylum Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom has implemented a new visa requirement for travelers from St. Lucia starting Thursday, in response to a significant increase in asylum claims from the Caribbean island. The decision reflects ongoing concerns about immigration, a hot-button issue in British politics.

The government of St. Lucia, a Commonwealth member and former British colony with a population of about 180,000, expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with British authorities to explore ways of sustaining robust travel arrangements between the two nations.

The move comes amidst broader restrictions announced by Britain, including blocking study visas for certain countries and halting work visas for Afghans, signaling the UK's tighter immigration stance under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026