Malaysia-India Pact to Boost Awareness on Palm Oil's Health Benefits

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council and the Oil Technologists' Association of India have partnered to promote Malaysian palm oil's health benefits in India. The collaboration aims to educate consumers, engage the industry, and validate research to enhance palm oil's image and foster sustainable trade between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:56 IST
MPOC and OTAI Forge Strategic Collaboration to Promote Malaysian Palm Oil in India. Image Credit: ANI
The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) has joined forces with the Oil Technologists' Association of India (OTAI) to enhance awareness about the health benefits of Malaysian palm oil in the Indian market. This initiative aims to dismantle prevailing misconceptions and underscore palm oil's significance in nutrition, health, and industrial use.

India stands as a critical market for Malaysian palm oil, and this agreement aims to spearhead targeted campaigns focused on consumer education, industry involvement, and scientific research. Ms. Belvinder Sron, CEO of MPOC, stressed the importance of this initiative in promoting the factual benefits of palm oil within India's food sector.

OTAI, established in 1943, is poised to play a pivotal role in this collaboration, bringing its extensive network and expertise. Together, MPOC and OTAI will facilitate seminars, workshops, and research initiatives to provide science-backed insights, aiming to empower consumers and stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding palm oil's usage and benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

