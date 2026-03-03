Empowering Kirana Stores: Jumbotail Partners with NEC for Digital Revolution

Jumbotail Technologies, an Indian B2B e-commerce firm, and Japan's NEC Corporation have entered a strategic partnership to provide enterprise-grade digitalisation tools to kirana stores across India. The collaboration involves NEC making a strategic investment in Jumbotail, aiming to bring advanced technology to small business owners.

The joint initiative will facilitate small-scale entrepreneurs with access to sophisticated solutions that have traditionally been the domain of larger retail enterprises. This move is set to transform the operations of kirana stores by enhancing their product offerings and streamlining inventory management.

NEC's AI and retail technologies will be specifically tailored for Jumbotail's Kirana customers. This means improved product discovery, enhanced in-stock rates, and optimized working capital, supporting the growth and efficiency of regional brands and small retailers in India.