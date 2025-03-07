Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: A New India Rises

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights economic progress and cultural renewal in the state, emphasizing security and opportunities devoid of discrimination. Through initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana, young entrepreneurs gain support, propelling India towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, while retaining cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an era of economic and cultural resurgence under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking in Agra at a loan-distribution event for young entrepreneurs, Adityanath emphasized the state's commitment to providing security and opportunities without discrimination.

The chief minister spotlighted the success of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, which offers interest-free loans to aspiring young business owners. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'Startup India, Standup India' vision and has attracted significant response, with over 1.5 lakh applications received.

Celebrating Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an investment hotspot, Adityanath noted the remarkable success of Maha Kumbh and other cultural projects. These achievements underscore the state's blend of cultural heritage and economic advancement as Uttar Pradesh positions itself as a key player in India's journey to global economic prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

